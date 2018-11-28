Writer In A Coffee Shop Nobody sees as we do — a conspiratorial attempt at flattery, rising up from the books on the slanted shelves. Vinyl albums are fixed to the ceiling, you can get a stiff neck searching out the soundtrack to your life. Upstairs the sound of a tattooist, reminds him of the dentist, sets his teeth on edge, running ravines of mottled brown. He hears it still, that night as she lies with her face to the wall, a tree brooding in the back garden; across the rooftops thoughts dissipate into silence, yet still, that sound, transmuted slowly into goose flesh ©AndrewJamesMurray

