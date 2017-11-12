November The wind in hollows unfrequented, gathering the detritus among bare-branched forms. A copse; a corpse, the land lies dead, the grass sullen and yellow; the day stunted and short. We peel back the veneer of discarded hours, the gusts in our hair and sombre halls, confessing ageing sins in rescinding echoes, the shadows lengthen; the evening falls ©AndrewJamesMurray
