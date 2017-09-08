Mytholmroyd The tin voice announced the place as we pulled into the station. I, soon to have my ears syringed, thought it said "Ladies and gentlemen: Marilyn Monroe." I half expected to see her sashaying down the aisle of the train, all shimmering platinum between plush, navy blue seats. Wouldn't that have been a sight for a Thursday morning? Not only a Hollywood star, but fifty-five years dead to boot. ©AndrewJamesMurray
A new poem from my poetry blog, inspired by a misheard announcement when traveling on a train across the Yorkshire-Lancashire border, from Leeds to Manchester.
what an image!
And disappointed she didn’t show!
Too funny, you!
The story would confuse the hell out of my Gtx3 descendent, when researching their family history: my Gt Gt Gt grandfather was once stood up by Marilyn Monroe. In 2017.
hmmm, the family curse????
Andy at City Jackdaw has a new blog. His poems in some lovely posts so far. I pressed follow. Please visit original post to follow and leave comments if you like what you read. This is the poem Andy Murray and he is as good at poems as the tennis Andy Murray is at tennis. I say happy blogging to Andy/Anna
Thank you very much Anna for sharing. I’m working on my tennis too 🙂
You’re welcome. Tennis is fun to play and you will never get to old to play.
Love this!
Thanks Linda. Norma Jean on the 15.26 Leeds-Manchester service.
If only! What an image…
